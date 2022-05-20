VESTAL, NY – Members of Binghamton University’s Men’s Basketball team made a visit to Glenwood Elementary in Vestal to teach students the importance of good sportsmanship.

Assistant Coach Marlon Guild and student athlete Taveion White, spoke to the students in Miss Glazer’s second grade class. Taveion read a book to the kids that detailed what sportsmanship is and how to be a good sport. Taveion says that he was once in their position, and visited them today to share the importance of having a good character, whether it be on or off the court.

Bearcat Basketball Player, Taveion White says, “It’s just one of those things that you keep adding knowledge to. Something every year, something new that I learned. Something that I picked up from the guys older than me. When I was in high school I picked up lessons from the older guys. When I got to college, I picked up lessons and now, as the older guy I am learning lessons on how to, you know, prepare the younger guys.”

The kids asked Taveion several basketball related questions, such as, which team was the toughest to play against, to which, Taveion responded, The University of Vermont.



The class took a photo with Taveion, and afterwards, he spent his time signing and handing out autographs.