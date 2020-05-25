Beaches open again in Broome County

CHENANGO FORKS – Beaches all over New York State are opening once again with the reminder to the public to stay safe.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation opened sixteen beaches on Friday.

Among them was the beach at Broome County’s Chenango Valley State Park.

Children were able to go swimming for the first time in a long time, and were splashing around like it was any other normal spring day.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Video Production Teacher Rod Wankel says it’s nice to see people back outside enjoying nice weather.

“Being a teacher, I have seen my students struggle with being at home and doing the virtual learning like we do every day, but they struggle with it because they don’t get to see people in person. Online is fine, but it’s that human interaction that we are missing, and I think once we get over this first wave, or this first couple of different openings of things, I think that’s going to help everybody a lot,” he says.

Beachgoers are encouraged to only visit a venue with their immediate family.

It is recommended that you keep towels, blankets, chairs, and everything else you bring ten feet away from any other people.