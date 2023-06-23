BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The 2023 Women’s Conference and Expo theme is BE AUTHENTIC! The expo is on Thursday, June 22nd from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at DoubleTree by Hilton Binghamton.

Join the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Title Sponsor, Tompkins Community Bank for a day filled with impactful professional and personal development.

One of the event’s many goals is to be all-inclusive for women of all backgrounds and ensure that all feel welcome. They trust that women will leave the conference with tools to progress in their personal and professional lives. They want the attendees to have shared some laughs, gain confidence and create life-long connections.

The event will begin with ice breaker speaker Kaitlyn Corse CPCC, ACC who is an Executive Coach, Well-being Partner, and Talent Development Consultant. Her comments will focus on supporting leaders and organizations in burnout prevention, engagement, and healthy high-performance work cultures. Then attendees will move into breakout sessions and visit the exhibitor booths, full of goods and services sold by women for women. There are 12 different sessions including: “Leadership and Company Culture,” “Making Connections, Not Networking,” “Well-Being and Mental Health,” and “The Power of Female Relationships.” During lunch, guests will hear from Keynote Speaker, Michelle Courtney Berry, CEO of Courtney Consulting Enterprises, LLC. She will be speaking on the importance for women, no matter who they are, where they work or how they work, to be validated and supported as being authentically themselves.

For the first time they will be supporting two charity partners: Rise NY and the YWCA. Rise NY’s mission is to assist families who experience or are threatened with domestic violence and to increase the community’s awareness of this pervasive problem. The YWCA is dedicated to serving women and girls in the areas of racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement, and health and safety. They encourage guests to engage with these organizations’ websites and to bring items from the donation lists to the conference. Raffle tickets will be given for each donation, offering a chance to win some great prizes! The donation item lists can be found on the Women’s Conference website.

“The Women’s Conference brings a new level of excitement to our programming. This event has grown enormously over the past few years. Female empowerment is vitally important to me, and the Women’s Conference provides an opportunity for women to empower and support other women” said Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance between the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and The Agency.

“Tompkins is thrilled to be supporting this important event. We appreciate the efforts of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce to bring together women to learn, grow both professionally and personally, and make meaningful connections with others in our community” said Cynthia Armstrong, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager with Title Sponsor, Tompkins Community Bank.