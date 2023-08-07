BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton City School District is recruiting new employees for the upcoming school year.

The district will be holding a hiring event on August 11 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at their office, located at 164 Hawley Street in the City of Binghamton. Jobseekers are invited to bring their resume and come meet with school officials to learn more about the district’s available positions. The schools are actively hiring teachers’ aides, teaching assistants, substitute teachers, food service workers, and cleaners.

Appointments will be available for those who apply online ahead of the event. Walk-ins will be welcome the day of the event starting at 12:30 p.m.

To apply for one of the job openings, visit binghamtonschools.recruitfront.com. Those planning to attend are required to bring their driver’s license, social security card, or passport.