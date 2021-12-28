BROOME COUNTY – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in overdoses during the past week.

The Broome Opioid Awarness Council encourages anyone who uses drugs recreationally to practice harm reduction strategies, to not use alone, and have a Narcan kit available.

If you are unfamiliar with how a Narcan kit works, training is offered throughout the county.

The Addiction Center of Broome County, Truth Pharm, United Health Services and more offer quick and easy training.

The health department adds that it’s especially important now more than ever to check on those with a substance use disorder and make sure they have a lifesaving Narcan kit.

For more information, visit http://GoBroomeCounty.com/BOAC.