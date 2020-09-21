BC SIU seizes guns and drugs in Binghamton house

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seized a large amount of firearms and drugs from a house in Binghamton.

Last Thursday, the task force seized 24 guns, varying in calibers and size, as well as 21 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of heroine and fentanyl from 38 Hazel Street in Binghamton.

The seizure was executed through a search warrant that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.

Authorities stopped and arrested 39-year old Christopher Harmatuk in Johnson City later Thursday.

Harmatuk, a convicted felon, was in criminal possession of 14 shotguns and rifles, 2 sawed-off shotguns, as well as 5 hand guns, and 3 assault rifles.

BPD Chief Joseph Zikuski says that he’s thankful to have these guns off the streets before anything sinister could occur.

“While we’ll never know what was prevented by seizing all these guns. Obviously, nothing good was going to happen with these guns. You don’t hunt, you could, but, nobody possesses this many weapons with the intention of going hunting,” says Zikuski.

Harmatuk was arrested on 10 different charges and 38 different counts, with 9 of the charges being felonies.

After his arrest and arraignment, he was turned over to the Broome County Correctional Facility.