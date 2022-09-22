BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 13th. Lieutenant Benjamin Harting of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the FBI National Academy. He was a member of the academy’s 283rd graduating class.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advance communication, leadership and fitness training. On average, officers who attend the academy have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Harting took classes in leadership, behavioral science analysis, media relations, breaking community relationship barriers and human engagement strategies. He also participated in a rigorous physical fitness training regimen that culminated with the Yellow Brick Road, a 6-mile obstacle course.

The academy consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states, 21 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal agencies.

Harting joined the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Highway Patrol Division in 2007 where he held the rank or Sergeant before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2015.