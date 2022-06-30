BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alexa M. Woolfolk on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Woolfolk was last known to frequent the Central St. area in the Village of Endicott according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the location of Woolfolk is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933