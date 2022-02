BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

William Hall is known to frequent the North Avenue area in Owego.

He is about 6 feet tall, and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hall is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office by calling 778-1196 or 778-2933.

Tips can also be submitted online via http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants