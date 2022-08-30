BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety reminder today reminding drivers of the laws in place to protect children getting on and off school busses.

With children returning to school within the next few weeks, the Sheriff’s Office says it is important that drivers pay attention to the following information:

It is illegal – and very dangerous – to pass a stopped school bus when the large red lights located on top of the bus are flashing. Flashing lights mean the bus is picking up or discharging students.

You must stop whether you are approaching the school bus from the front or overtaking it from the rear.

You must always stop for flashing red lights, even on divided and multilane highways, on school grounds or even a parking lot.

The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is a $250 to $400 fine, 5 points on your license, and/or possibly 30 days in jail.

Worse yet, the memory of hitting or killing a child may be one you carry for the rest of your life!

Yellow flashing lights mean that the school bus is going to stop and that you need to slow down.

Red flashing lights mean that students are getting off the bus and you must stop immediately.

Last year, Broome County began the Stop Arm Program – a statewide initiative to increase safety for students who ride the bus to and from school.

The Stop Arm Program equips school buses with cameras attached to the mechanical stop sign arm that extends when dropping off or picking up. This camera records and identifies drivers who ignore the stop sign and pass the bus.

The program has been in effect for a little over a full year, and in that time, there have been 3,030 violations of the law caught on camera.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office would like for this number to be cut down drastically.