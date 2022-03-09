BINGHAMTON, NY – A Deputy from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office has been nominated for a special award, and needs the community’s help to win.

The RISE Officer award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field.

Deputy Emily Zielewicz is nominated for the time she responded to a call involving a man who was acting strangely and informed Zielewicz that he was going to kill her. He then ran into a residence and returned with a rifle. Another New York State Trooper was shot in the hip, and Zielewicz responded to their location and applied a tourniquet. She then took the injured trooper to meet with emergency medical personnel several miles away.

RISE Awards rely on voting for the community, so you can vote for Zielewicz once daily through the 18th.

Police warn that while the link directs to the voting, it also contains bodycam video from the shooting that may be inappropriate for some people to watch. It also contains profanity, though it does not play automatically.

Vote here.