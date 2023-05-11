BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that addition of two more Public Safety Town Halls that will take place this month in Vestal and Windsor.

Sheriff Fred Akshar, Undersheriff Sammy Davis, and other members of the BCSO will be on hand to discuss public safety issues, answer questions, and share progress from the new administration.

Windsor Public Safety Town Hall – Tuesday, May 23rd, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Windsor High School Cafeteria – 1191 NYS Route 79, Windsor, NY

Vestal Public Safety Town Hall – Thursday, May 25th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Vestal Elks Lodge No. 2508 – 2071 Vestal Parkway W, Vestal, NY

Both are open to all Broome County residents.