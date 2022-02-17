BINGHAMTON, NY – Those in need of a COVID test, especially a rapid test, have more options now.

The Broome County rapid testing site, located at the Health Department, not only offers free rapid testing on the spot, but you can also grab some at-home test kits to go.

If you stop by between the hours of 12:30 and 7:30 Monday through Friday, you will be provided two boxes of tests per person.

If you’d rather have someone else do your swab, the rapid testing site takes walk-ins as well as appointments.

The site will be closed on Monday, February 21, but will reopen on Tuesday, February 22.

A reminder that if you do test positive on a rapid home test, to report it here. You do not need to report results from a test conducted by the rapid testing site staff.