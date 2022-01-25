BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society is getting ready to welcome 11 homeless dogs from Grenada, Mississippi.

The dogs are arriving around 7 tonight in New Jersey, and will make their way to the Humane Society around 10 PM.

The dogs are being transported through the BISSELL Pet Foundation in partnership with Pilots to the Rescue.

Getting these dogs out of their former, overcrowded shelter helps boost adoption rates and help these animals find loving homes.

They will be up for adoption soon.