BINGHAMTON, NY – If your pet is behind on vaccines, the Broome County Humane Society may be able to help.

They will be hosting monthly vaccine clinics offering rabies or distemper vaccines for cats and dogs.

Puppies and kittens must be at least 3 months old for rabies vaccines and 8 weeks old for distemper.

Please bring all prior immunization records for your pet. Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash and cats must be in a crate.

All pets must be accompanied by an adult who can hold them down while receiving the shots.

There is also a one pet per species limit. Dogs and cats will be seen on separate ends of the clinic.

The first clinic of 2022 will be held on February 22. Additional clinics will be held on March 22, April 19, May 17 and June 14 all at the Broome County Humane Society.

Each clinic will run from 5:30 pm to 7 pm or until all vaccines have been given.

A $5 donation per shot is requested but not required.