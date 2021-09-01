BC Humane Society to hold its first ever Rescue Color Dash

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society is inviting you to race into fall in all your favorite colors.

This Saturday they will be hosting the First Annual Rescue Color Dash.

Participants will race down a route that’s a little under a mile in Downtown Binghamton, and get covered in colored power along the way.

After, runners will gather on Washington Street for a post race party, including a lunch from Strange Brew.

Fund Development Coordinator at the Humane Society, Annie Taylor, says it’s the perfect family event to close out the summer.

“Where kids are able to participate, whatever age, you can walk, you can run, you can skip, you can dance, we welcome anything,” says Taylor.

The race costs $30 per person and includes a t-shirt and sunglasses sponsored by Tesorina Boutique.

The event kicks off at 1 and will run until 4, with registration opening at 11.

You can also choose to pre-register at BCHumaneSOC.com.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.