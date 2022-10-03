BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – National animal welfare organization, BISSELL, has been working hard to support the people and animals impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, BISSELL will transport more than 100 previously homeless cats and dogs to New York where the Broome County Humane Society will take the lead and make sure that the animals are safely deplaned and loaded for the next leg of their trip.

Some pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Ontario, Canada, but 20 pets will stay right here in Binghamton at the Broome County Humane Society.

The animal-filled flight from Florida is set to land at the Greater Binghamton Airport tomorrow, October 4th, a around 1 p.m.

“We are grateful that we can assist these shelters by receiving dogs from this transport to save more lives of animals in need,” said Karen Matson, Executive Director of the Broome County Humane Society.

Visit their website at bchumanesoc.com if you are interested in helping or adopting one of the 20 new animals.