BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With winter coming, the Broome County Health Department is raising awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Local health officials alongside County Executive Jason Garnar are warning the public about the dangers of this odorless, colorless gas. It is estimated that 430 Americans die each year from C-O poisoning, often caused by furnace exhaust and a lack of proper detectors.

Joining the officials today was the family of Lee Norris, who passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2018. His family donated C-O detectors to the Health Department and the United Way.

Norris’ mother Rosanne says her family has made it their mission to raise awareness for C-O poisoning.

“So since that time, its been about five and a half years now, we started this golf tournament in his honor to raise funds to provide the community with carbon monoxide detectors,” Norris said. “We also have a Facebook page to raise awareness.”

Over 500 detectors were provided by the Norris family to be distributed to lower income families through the Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods campaign.

With people firing up their furnaces, residents are reminded to test their C-O detectors monthly and not to use unventilated propane or kerosene heaters in their homes.