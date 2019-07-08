BC Environmental Management Council to hold public meeting

The Broome County Environmental Management Council is holding a meeting to update residents about its Comprehensive Plan. The plan, which was first adopted back in 2013, outlines a vision for the community and is a tool for making decisions and setting priorities for county projects and programs in the future.There will be a presentation of current projects, followed by a workshop for members of the community to add their input.

The meeting is being held at 5:30 on Thursday in the Decker Room of the Broome County Public Library.

For more information, or to give feedback visit gobroomecounty.com/comprehensiveplan