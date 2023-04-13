BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Dog Shelter is hosting an art exhibition adoption event next Saturday, April 22nd.

The SUNY Broome Drawing and Painting class, led by Professor David Zeggert, has been working hard to create portraits of several dogs at the shelter.

These portraits will be on display from 12 to 3 p.m.

The artists will be there to discuss their work, and the dogs will be on hand to meet.

It is a great day to enjoy art while looking into adding a new member to the family.

The Dog Shelter is located at 110 Cutler Pond Road.

For more information, you can email muttsrus@broomecounty.us or call 607-778-2493.