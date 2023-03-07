BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Division of Solid Waste has been recognized for it’s work to help the environment.

The American Public Works Association’s New York Chapter named one of Broome County’s projects the best in the state.

The project included successfully relocating 1.1 million cubic yards of waste resulting in the reclamation of approximately 20 acres of space in the landfill.

“Our Division of Solid Waste has done an amazing job to increase capacity and mitigate the impacts on our environment through the reclamation project,” said County Executive Jason Garnar. “This project positively impacts every single Broome County resident, all of whom rely on the critical services provided by our landfill. Congratulations to Director Debra Smith and her entire team who have made the reclamation project a success.”

Since winning the statewide award, the project has now been nominated for a national award by the APWA.

The overall project is not yet finished, as multiple phases will be worked through to consolidate a total of 40 acres of waste dating back approximately 50 years.