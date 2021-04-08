BBQ fundraiser for Stand With Me

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training will be having a BBQ Fundraiser on May 1 from 11:30 to 3:30.

The organization assists Veterans with mental health disabilities in getting and training service dogs.

BBQ dinners are $15 each are include a pulled pork dinner with a roll, coleslaw and baked beans.

There will also be a table with homemade baked goods as well as baked goods from Wegmans.

Student and graduate veterans will also be present with their service dogs, and will be providing more information about the organization.

Pre-orders are recommended, and you can click here to do so.