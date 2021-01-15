Battle of the 22nd District continues into next week

Attorneys for Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Anthony Brindisi made arguments today regarding the latest wrinkle in the tight 22nd Congressional race.

It recently came to light that 2400 voters in Oneida County, home to the City of Utica, were the victims of what the judge calls the sloppiness of the Oneida County Board of Elections.

That’s because they signed up to vote through the Department of Motor Vehicles before the registration deadline, but the board never processed their paperwork.

Of them, 69 demanded to fill out provisional ballots and the court must decide whether or not they will count.

Closing arguments are scheduled for next Friday.