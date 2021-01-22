Battle For NY-22: Judge will now decide on nearly 1,100 contested ballots

(WSYR-TV) — Attorneys representing both campaigns in New York’s 22nd Congressional District made their closing arguments in court Friday.

State Supreme Court Judge Scott Delconte said he’ll release his decision on which ballots should count of the nearly 1,100 that were objected to by the campaigns.

That’s on top of the 1,200 ballots Delconte ordered the Oneida County Board of Elections to count after its commissioner failed to process voter registration forms in time. The Oneida County Board of Elections has until January 27 at 6 p.m. to report their results.

Heading into Friday, Claudia Tenney holds a very narrow lead of 29 votes over Anthony Brindisi. It’s been 80 days since Election day and Congress still has no representation for the cities of Utica, Cortland, Binghamton, and half of Oswego County.