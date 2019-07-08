Battisti thanks voters for support following a recent ballot count

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Paul Battisti has unofficially claimed victory following a count of absentee and affidavit ballots.

In a statement, Battisti says, “The voters have spoken.”



“I’m humbled to have prevailed in the Primary Election for District Attorney following today’s careful count of Absentee and Affidavit Ballots at the Board of Elections. It’s an honor to have earned the trust of the Republican Primary voters – but there is much more work to be done as we plan ahead for the upcoming November General Election. I will continue to work tirelessly every day to share information about my qualifications and experience with residents in every town and village in Broome County.



“I would again like to thank Mike Korchak for running a spirited campaign. While we didn’t agree on all of the issues, he ran a vigorous campaign and I genuinely respect his effort and service.”

The results of today’s Absentee/Affidavit Ballot count at the Board of Elections resulted in Paul Battisti’s margin of victory growing from 137 votes on Primary Election Night to 173 votes after today’s count.

The margin of 125 that was reported earlier, was only a partial count. Once all of today’s valid ballots were counted, the final margin was 173.

Some challenged ballots still need to be considered; official results are pending.