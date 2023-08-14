BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County District Attorney candidate, Paul Battisti, has received yet another endorsement from law enforcement ahead of the November election.

The New York State Police Investigators Association endorsed Battisti’s candidacy on July 27. The association is made up of over 2,600 active and retired members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the New York State Police and proudly serves Broome County.

In a letter to Battisti, the association stated his commitment to justice, energy, ability, and knowledge is what led to the endorsement.

On June 27, Battisti won the Republican primary for Broome County District Attorney, beating current DA Michael Korchak. He has received endorsements from multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, Binghamton Police Benevolent Association, NYS Union of Police Associations, Council 82, Johnson City Police Benevolent Association, and Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Battisti will face Democratic candidate, Matt Ryan, in the 2024 general election.