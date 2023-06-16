ALBANY N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican and Conservative candidate for Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti has gained more law enforcement support ahead of this month’s Republican Primary Election.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of New York State represents nearly 1,200 members of the NYS University Police (including Binghamton University), NYS Environmental Conservation Police, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. The PBA announced this week that it has endorsed Battisti.

“The members of our union who have shared a courtroom with you, even though on opposing sides of a case, have always spoken well of your character, demeanor, and professionalism,” PBA of NYS President, James McCartney said in a letter of endorsement to Battisti. “The PBA of New York State is confident that you will tackle public safety issues with the same civility, compassion and commitment that our members bring to our jobs daily, and to which you have personally shown time and time again.”

Battisti has also received law enforcement endorsements from the Binghamton PBA, NYS Union of Police Associations, Council 82 and Sheriff Fred Akshar.

“It’s an honor to earn this important endorsement from the brave men and women of the PBA of New York State,” Battisti said. “It is clear and evident to those in law enforcement and everyday citizens that the current Broome County District Attorney’s Office has utterly failed at keeping our families safe. I’m asking for your vote so I can turn things around and put Public Safety back at the top of the priority list at the D.A.’s Office.”

This year’s Republican Primary Election will take place on June 27th. Early Voting for the Primary Election starts on June 17th and runs through June 25th.