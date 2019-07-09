Battisti comments on his Republican Primary Victory

Local attorney Paul Battisti is thanking his supporters following his Republican primary victory following the counting of absentee ballots yesterday.

Battisti will now be the GOP candidate for Broome County District Attorney in this November’s election. He will face Democrat Debra Gelson, an attorney with Tully Rinckey in Vestal.

Battisti lead the current Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Korchak by 125 votes on Primary Night. That lead widened to 173 after both absentees and affidavit ballots were considered.

Battisti says he’s looking for everyone’s support this Fall, including Republicans who backed Korchak.

Battisti says, “I want to bring everybody together. We’ve got to restore fractured relationships. Ronald Reagan said it best, we can do so much when we are not concerned about who gets the credit. We’ve got to get back to basics. And we’re going to do that. And the community is going to see how effective and how great Broome County is going to be.” The winner of the November election will replace Republican Steve Cornwell who decided not to run for a second term in favor of challenging Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi next year.