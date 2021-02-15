Bates Troy employee wins Joslin Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – An employee at Bates Troy was the recipient of a prestigious award earlier today.

Gene Warren was recognized as one of the New York State Industries for the Disabled’s Joslin Award winners.

Warren has worked for the laundry division of Bates Troy since 2019 through the Supported Employment Program at Achieve.

With members of Achieve, NYSID, and his co-workers at Bates Troy by his side, Warren was given his award, as well as a proclamation from Senator Fred Akshar.

Both Amy Howard of Achieve and Brian Kradjian of Bates Troy have been able to work with Warren, and see this as a testament not only to Warren;s work, but also to the program itself.

“So well deserved. He has a great attitude. I think, through this program, he’s really able to participate in the work force, learn skills, as well as socialize,” says Kradjian.

“To be able to offer this recognition to him, and to honor him, represents not only the advancements and the skill gains that Gene has made, but it also means that, within our organization, we’re doing good and great work,” says Howard.

Both Kradjian and Howard describe Warren as versatile, has a great attitude, and always gives 110 percent.