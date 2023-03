JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Beer Tree Factory has added an additional element to its popular brewery.

The owners have put a Batch Coffee grab-and-go location on the lower floor next to the entrance to the Lourdes gym.

It features the same fresh-roasted coffee and espresso drinks available at the original Batch in Chenango Bridge as well as smoothies and protein shakes geared toward the fitness members.

Plus a selection of baked goods.

The Batch Grab-and-Go is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.