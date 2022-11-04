BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.

Batch Coffee is a new venture started by the owners of Beer Tree Brew. They have expanded from craft beer to house-roasted, “ethically sourced and traded” coffee.

According to Batch, the new location at 70 Chenango Bridge Road offers customers a warm and inviting atmosphere to spend a few hours working, catch up with friends, or just enjoy some time to themselves.

The café offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch items.

Coe Young, formerly of Laveggio Rosteria, and executive pastry chef Subrina Peck are largely in charge of the operation.

Young has over two decades of experience roasting coffee beans and Peck leads a pastry program that brings a large selection of house-baked goods to the menu.

Customers are invited to sit outside and enjoy the weather, sit inside in the café, or utilize the drive through for on-the-go service from their car.

Batch Coffee is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NewsChannel 34 will be on-site for the grand opening event.