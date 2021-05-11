Baseball in Binghamton is back with the first Rumble Ponies home game

BINGHAMTON, NY – Baseball is back in Binghamton, and after a year of COVID, the Rumble Ponies are ready to open their gates again.

NewsChannel 34s Jackie Gillis shows us what will be different for the fans in Rumble Town this year.

After a long 18 months of no baseball and almost getting cut by the MLB, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are making their opening day debut tonight at 6:35 against the Altoona Curve.

Managing Director, JB Bayne was dancing in the stands earlier, ready for the return of baseball.

“I think we are all excited, my entire staff has put a lot of work into doing this for the community. I think Binghamton wants baseball back, and we are excited to provide that for them tonight,” says Bayne.

Now due to the pandemic, fans will encounter some changes, as a way to help keep everyone safe.

There will be socially distanced seating, along with everyone wearing their masks when seated and walking around.

They also have Q-R codes around the stands for anyone to scan and order the food they want.

The food will then either be delivered to them, or fans can go pick it up themselves.

If you aren’t already vaccinated you can get vaccinated here at the Rumble Ponies Stadium before the game or you could also get a rapid test done, but if you do get vaccinated here today you can get a complimentary ticket to come back for another game in the future.

Vaccinations as well as the rapid test will be available during the first home stand of games.

If interested, fans can come as early as two hours before the first pitch to receive either one of their choosing.

JB Bayne says he knows the players are happy to be back on their home field after being away for a week.

JB Bayne, Managing Director of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies says: “Yeah the players are excited, I mean Binghamton is a great community for them to come into. We’re so happy that the New York Mets entrust their players to us and this community, the community does a great job taking care of them and that’s why they chose to stay here in Binghamton,” says Bayne.

Walk ins are welcome at the vaccination site, but if you would like to pre-book to be guaranteed a test or a shot you can do so by going to their Facebook page at Binghamton Rumble Ponies.