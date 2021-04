FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen, in New York. New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at one-quarter capacity by Valentine’s Day and big weddings can return statewide in March if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, NY – The curfew for bars and restaurants is set to be lifted by the Governor.

Cuomo announced today that starting May 17, all outdoor seating venues will no longer be required to close by their 12 a.m curfew.

Indoor seating will soon follow on May 31.

The 1 a.m curfew for all catered events will also be lifted on May 31.