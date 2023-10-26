VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A park in the Town of Vestal is celebrating its brand new face lift.

Barlow Park located just off of Main Street in the Town of Vestal hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially re-open the newly renovated park. The renovations include a brand-new playground with multiple slides and climbing games, freshly remodeled swing sets and a pavilion for social gatherings.

The funding used to make the renovations came from grant money provided by both the town alongside Broome County.

Town of Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer says it was important to renovate Barlow Park given its popular and centralized location.

“This is in the middle,” Schaffer said. “This is easy to get to. We have Main Street, and everything comes to Main Street and Front Street in Vestal. So they see this one, and that is what makes it accessible. People try to rent it, we say we don’t rent this one because they want to have a party. We reserve it for them. We rent our pavilions in Arnold Park but not in these smaller, little parks.”

Schaffer reported already seeing people enjoy the park and its new amenities, such as seeing a family picnic over last weekend.

The next project set for both Barlow Park and Arnold Park is a handicap-accessible swing set, which will be built in the coming months.