HALLSTEAD, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Hallstead, Pennsylvania farm is offering milk in what it claims is the most pure, healthy and natural state.

Barbour Farms is planning a celebration next month to launch sales of its grass-fed, raw, A2A2 milk. This year, Jim and Kim Barbour brought dairy cows back to the farm that has been in his family since 1941.

Jim is a state representative for the agriculture industry who returned to farming in 2009. The couple began with organically grown, but not certified, vegetables for Community Supported Agriculture. They added organic American Aberdeen beef cattle and pork and also ran a catering business.

The Barbours have an Air BnB on the property and enjoy giving tours and educating the public on small family farming. Once they complete their licensing, they plan to start selling the raw, unpasteurized and not homogenized milk out of their barn. Jim says since the pandemic, more people than ever want to know where their food comes from.

“Our goal here with the milk is to just fit into that program. People can come here, get their milk, get their meat, get their vegetables and be a part of a farming process. A lot of the folks with that mindset want to be homesteaders but don’t have the means or the opportunity to do that. They can come and get our stuff and take it back home. We can teach them how to make butter and yogurt and ice cream and things,” said Jim.

Barbour touts many health benefits from his milk. Because his six Jersey cows are grass fed, the milk has more Omego 3 fatty acids which are essential to good health. His cows have also been tested and their milk contains A2A2 protein rather than the A1 protein that is present in 97% of milk.

Barbour says many people who cannot drink milk are actually allergic to the A1 protein rather than being lactose intolerant. And Barbour says by not pasteurizing or heating the milk, it retains beneficial enzymes and bacteria. It’s worth noting that some public health experts caution against consuming raw milk due to the risk of harmful germs that can cause food poisoning.

To mark their latest venture into raw, grass-fed, organic milk, the Barbours are throwing a party on Saturday October 7 at 5:30 p.m. with free food and live music by singer songwriter Jeff Corle. Organic milk, meat and veggies will also be for sale.

For more information, go to BarbourFarms.com.