VESTAL, NY – A business dedicated to helping people improve their strength and fitness is hanging up the jump ropes and retiring.

Barbells of Binghamton, located on the Vestal Parkway, is closing on May 5th after more than 25 years in business.

Owner Ram Kuppuswamy is retiring in order to spend more time with his family.

The store sells a wide variety of barbells, dumbbells, free weights and high-end cardio machines including treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals.

It also sells nutritional supplements and a variety of specialty items.

Kuppuswamy says he’ll miss his customers, including many from the law enforcement community, who he always treated as friends.

“Everything personal touch. Whatever we sell to the customers we personally install it. Everything is personal touch, it is all higher and, people don’t use it as a clothes hanger. This is real machines that they can use,” he said.

Kuppuswamy has already sold down some of his inventory.

Everything left goes on sale for 50 percent off tomorrow during a retirement sale from 9 to 6.

Kuppuswamy made a point to thank his wife and children for their support over the years.