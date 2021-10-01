Barbara Fiala elected chairwoman of Broome County Democrats

BINGHAMTON, NY – A familiar name in local politics is taking over the leadership of the Broome County Democrats.

Barbara Fiala was elected chairwoman by the county Democratic committee yesterday evening.

When Fiala became Broome County Clerk in 1999, she was the first woman ever elected to county-wide office.

She followed that up in 2005 by becoming the county’s first female county executive.

In 2011, former Governor Andrew Cuomo appointed Fiala Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles for the state, a position she held until her retirement in 2014.

Fiala tells NewsChannel 34 that she enjoys working on campaigns and feels the Democrats have a strong slate of candidates for this year’s election, which is just over a month away.

She replaces Bridget Kane who was in the position since 2019.