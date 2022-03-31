WASHINGTON DC – For some- overdraft fees are a frustrating inconvenience.

For others, they pose crippling costs.

Now some lawmakers want to change how they’re charged altogether.

Some lawmakers of Congress want to fix the problem of overdraft fees.

Legislation from Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney would cap the amount and number of those fees a bank can charge.

“My bill tries to cut down on these unfair and deceptive practices,” says Maloney.

Advocates say overdraft fees hit low income families and people of color the hardest.

“Overdraft fees are paid the most by people who can least afford them,” says Crawford-Hicks..

But others say over-drafting is a useful service because it can function like a short term loan.

“When prices are fair, we believe consumers do benefit from access to the credit provided by overdraft fees,” says Kundert.

Recently major banks like Wells Fargo, CitiGroup and Bank of America have made changes themselves – by reducing their overdraft fees or eliminating them altogether.

“The market is naturally, naturally taking care of the issue without government intervention. And we do not need more rules from Washington,” says Williams.

Congressman Roger Williams is among lawyers who are against the legislation.

And because banks make billions of dollars in revenue from overdraft fees, some argue the proposed changes would cost customers.

“We’ll see higher bank fees, we’ll see higher minimum monthly deposits as basically insurance against overdrafting and we will see a loss of access to free checking,” says Todd Zywicki.

But lawmakers like Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley are promising to continue pushing for the reforms.

“How can we perform such an abusive and predatory practice that punishes people simply for being poor?” says Pressley.