UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Bank of Utica’s New Year’s Eve event downtown is back in a big way this year and is sure to bring in 2022 with a bang.

Eyewitness news will be covering everything live throughout the night on CNYhomepage after the Utica Comets game ends around 8:00pm. We will also have live fireworks coverage on WFXV-TV from 10:00pm to 12:00am and on WUTR-TV from 11:00pm to 11:35pm.

The celebrations downtown will begin at 7:00pm with the inauguration of the newly elected city officials on the main stage and will continue with live entertainment from several CNY area native talents including Grupo Pagan, Ladies of Soul, Leon Etienne, and Atlas. Other activities include horse and carriage rides, UPD vs. UFD cook-off, ice sculpting and displays, food and beverage vendors, and of course the countdown clock to mid-night and 2022’s firework celebration!

The festivities will be located mainly around the Bank of Utica and the City plans on closing the “footprint”, including all roadways within at 12:00pm on Friday December 31st. With an exception being made for any businesses located inside the designated area, this order will last into the early morning of Saturday January 1st.

There will be security located at gate entrances and the city is providing a police detail as oversight. The UPD has provided an outline for entrance & parking locations, road closures, and details on individual security guidelines.

Entrance & Parking Locations, Road Closures, Security Guidelines

The event will offer various amenities to include: Inauguration of newly elected city officials on the main stage at 1900 hours. Entertainment (bands, musicians, magician, etc.) performing on two stages. Main Stage in the Bank of Utica Drive Thru Secondary Stage in front of Bank of Utica Festive Horse and Carriage Ride Utica Police vs. Utica Fire Chili Cook-off Ice Sculpting and Ice Sculpture Displays Vendors will offer alcoholic beverages, coffee, and other limited fares for sale. A running count down on a digital clock for the New Year. Fireworks display to celebrate the New Year.



The event’s footprint will be centered on the Bank of Utica: The footprint and the roadways therein will be closed at noon on New Year’s Eve into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Temporary No Parking will be enacted within the footprint from noon on New Year’s Eve into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. All businesses within the footprint that are open for business will be readily accessible. Free admission to the event via four entry gates at Genesee St. / Bank Pl., Genesee St. / Washington St. between the Bank of Utica and the Delta Inn, Genesee St. / Blandina St., and Genesee St. / Deveraux St. Entry gates will be managed by event security with Police oversight. Attendees will be subject to a search of their person and baggage for restricted items. Attendees who are granted access to the event will be issued a wristband that must be worn at-all-times within the event footprint. Attendees who wish to purchase and/or possess alcoholic beverages within the venue must provide an acceptable picture identification at the entry gate at which time a wristband signifying the attendee is 21 years of age or over will be issued and must be worn to possess alcohol within the venue.



Event Parking Options: Primary Event Parking – Union St. Public Parking Lots Secondary Event Parking – Kennedy Plaza Parking Garage (Broadway) Parking for Delta Inn patrons will be directed to the mid-level and lower-level portions of the Delta Inn Parking Garage (Washington St.) No Parking on the Delta Inn Parking Garage Roof



Roadway Closures (commencing at noon on New Year’s Eve lasting into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day): Genesee St. from Elizabeth St. / Columbia St. (south side of intersection) to Bank Pl. / Washington St. (north side of intersection) Note: Elizabeth St., Columbia St., Bank Pl., Union St., Hopper St., and Court St. will be open. Blandina St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St. Deveraux St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St. Charlotte St. from Elizabeth St. to Steuben Park Additional closures will take effect for the Fireworks display: Washington St. in its entirety Hanna Park Dr. Broadway from Court St. to Columbia St. Cornelia St. from Court St. to Columbia St.

