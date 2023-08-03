BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Community members will be able to enjoy a night of entertainment in downtown Binghamton this September.

On September 8, the Bands and Brews Block Party will be held outside of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 5 p.m. The summer concert series, hosted by Visions Credit Union, will feature My So-Called Band with Travis Rocco. Entry to the concert is free and seating will be provided, but guests are welcomed to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and concessions will feature a chicken barbeque dinner, Lupos Spiedie zone, fun carnival food, and crafts drinks provided by Beer Tree.

The concert coincides with the annual LUMA festival, the largest projection arts festival in the U.S. The concert begins before the lightshow starts, so guests in attendance will be able to enjoy music, food, and drinks before going to the festival. LUMA takes place September 8 and September 9.

LUMA has become a staple in downtown Binghamton since its debut in 2015. The free event uses projections and 3D animations to display art across some of downtown’s historic buildings. For more information on this year’s event, visit lumafestival.com.

The Bands and Brews summer concert series has hosted two shows so far this summer, their third coming up on August 11, which features the 80’s tribute band White Wedding. Visit Bands and Brews Block Party on Facebook for updates on the show.