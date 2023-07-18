BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) To celebrate the summer, Visions Federal Credit Union and Mirabito Convenience Stores are hosting a block party for the community.

On July 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., guests will be able to come to the Visions Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton to enjoy music, food, and drinks. Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns will be taking the stage with opener, Allie Torto. Admission is free, food and beverages are available for purchase from American Dining Creations and Beer Tree Brew Co.

There will also be a Goo Goo Dolls ticket giveaway. Guests can enter their name at the Visions Federal Credit Union table to enter. You must be present when the winner is announced in order to receive the prize.

Bands and Brews has two more shows following Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns. Future shows include White Wedding with RNR and My So-Called Band.