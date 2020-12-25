Bandera Family Dinner Preps right on schedule

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those in need of food this Christmas need not look farther than right here in Binghamton.

The Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner is giving out free meals to anyone who wants food tomorrow.

People can go to the distribution sites at American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton, Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church on Upper Front Street, and St. Ambrose Church in Endicott.

At those sites, customers will receive meals of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy and more, plus cookies, candy canes, and other dessert items.

Event Organizer Bill Bandera says he knew the dinner needed to happen this year when COVID hit our area in the spring.

“The way we did the food this year was modified just to do the best we can to make sure everything is safe and ready to go. It’s turned out very well. Everybody has stepped up these last two weeks. We’re right on schedule. I’m looking forward to watching things be a success tomorrow,” he said.

This is the 31st straight year of the Bandera Family Free Christmas Dinner.

It will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM tomorrow, and Bandera says they anticipate giving out 2,500 meals.

There is no need to pre-register for food.

All you have to do is show up and you will receive a Christmas meal.