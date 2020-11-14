Ballot counting continues in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Results continue to flow out of the Broome County Public Library while some races remain undecided, and others are expected to be finalized tonight.

Ben Reynolds has retained his seat on the Johnson City Board, and Karen Beebe has taken Richard Balles’s seat on the Broome County Legislature, according to election commissioners.

Reynolds, who trailed his competitors for the two seats on the board on Election Day leapfrogged both of them in absentee ballots.

The last seat will go to either Marty Meaney or Greg Soroka, both Republicans.

Democratic Commissioner of Elections Daniel Reynolds says counting continues to go well.

“It will go into Monday, but it’s very well organized. Everyone is working hard in there. It’s an open process. We have seats available for observers from the various campaigns if they see that they want to make any challenges, they are allowed to do that,” he says.

Races that are not concluded yet include the Family Court Judge race between Hollie Levine and Steve Cornwell.

Reynolds says Levine is closing the lead Cornwell has, and the final result may be announced soon.

The 22nd Congressional race remains undecided, but Reynolds says incumbent Anthony Brindisi is closing candidate Claudia Tenney’s lead in absentees.

Brindisi gained close to 500 votes in Tioga County today, and almost 1,000 in Oswego.