BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students and professors across multiple disciplines at Binghamton University are paying tribute to a groundbreaking film titled “Ballet Mecanique” with an immersive multi-media experience that actually includes dance.

Ballet Mecanique Reimagined takes place tomorrow night at Spool Contemporary Art Space in Johnson City.

The performance installation is inspired by the 100 year-old avant garde film that was a collaboration between a photographer, painter, filmmaker and poet of the time.

It was an allegory about the rise of technology in the 1920’s, sort of a dance of the machines.

For the contemporary interpretation, students from cinema, dance and music collaborated to produce film and video, choreograph live and recorded dance and compose music and soundscapes for tomorrow’s one time only event.

Cinema Professor Ariana Gerstein says the end product will be a surprise to everyone involved.

“There was never a plan that the professors came up with saying this is what it’s going to look like in the end. We all sort of worked together and we’ve been making images and making dance and making sound and now we’re at the point of bringing it all together. So, it’s a lot of work and it’s exciting.”

The evening will include live dance performances, multiple projections, a live soundscape, various light and image installations, a kaleidoscope room and two versions of an early spinning cinematic device known as a zoetrope.

The free event begins at 7 p.m. with performances on a rotating basis with time in between to experience the installations.

Spool is located at 138 to 140 Baldwin Street in JC near Wilson Hospital.