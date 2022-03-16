BAINBRIDGE, NY – A Bainbridge woman was arrested on DWI charges twice in as many days.

According to the New York State Police Troop C list of February DWI arrests, 34 year-old Audrey Criscitello was first arrested on February 8 around 3 pm.

Criscitello was driving on State Route 7, and failed to stay in her lane. After urging her to pull over and preforming field sobriety tests and being evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert it was determined that Criscitello had been driving impaired. Her passenger, 27 year-old Joseph Allen of Afton, was also arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were released on appearance tickets.

On February 10 around 6:45 AM, Criscitello was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Pearl Street in Bainbridge after a trooper received a tip. Criscitello’s vehicle was running and the trooper woke her. After more field sobriety tests, it was determined she was impaired. She also had been violating an order of protection by being at the location in which she was found. She was arrested for Driving While Impaired and was this time processed, arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail.