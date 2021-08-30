Bainbridge woman allegedly flees from police

BAINBRIDGE, NY – A Bainbridge woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police and nearly running one over in the process.

New York State Police say that last Friday at 10:30 A-M, they were interviewing 35 year-old Jovonne Best about a violation of an order of protection when she ran into her garage, got into a vehicle and began erratically backing out.

Police say Best nearly struck the investigator, clipping the garage door frame with debris from the door frame hitting the trooper.

Best also struck the troop car parked in the driveaway.

She was later pursued to a corn field where she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.