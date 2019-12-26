Bainbridge VA Clinic to remain open in Oneonta

The V-A had announced plans to relocate the clinic to Oneonta once its lease on its building in Bainbridge was up.



The federal agency wants to move its operation to a more populated area with greater access to public transportation.

But community leaders in Bainbridge objected, arguing that the current location is convenient for veterans living in the village and surrounding rural area.



Brindisi secured language keeping the clinic in Bainbridge for now in legislation signed last week by President Trump.



It requires the V-A to conduct a market needs assessment before making a change.



The congressman had brought Doctor Roger Stone of the Veterans Health Administration to the clinic earlier this year to demonstrate how important this clinic is.