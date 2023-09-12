BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another artificial turf complex, this one for softball, has a new name as it gets close to being finished.

Broome County announced that it has sold the naming rights to the former BAGSAI Complex to Greenlight Networks for $10,000 per year.

The Greenlight Networks Grand Slam Park features four turf fields to host local softball teams as well as regional and national tournaments. A $4 million renovation of the facility is also introducing lights for the first time. Greenlight is also installing two gigabit high speed internet at the park, bringing the value of the sponsorship to more than $50,000.

Greenlight CEO Mark Murphy grew up in Binghamton.

“I’ve had my times with travel sports all over the state for a variety of different sports. Certainly, there’s nothing more frustrating than sitting there and trying to stream videos of your kids when there’s no internet available. So, we’re going to take care of that issue,” said Murphy.

Tournaments are scheduled to begin at the park this weekend, although work on the park isn’t fully finished. Overseeing them will be Broome County Parks Events Coordinator Paige Rauch who virtually grew up at BAGSAI. She was a star softball player for Binghamton High School, local travel teams and Fordham University.

Rauch says the completed Greenlight Networks Grand Slam Park will be the nicest facility she’s ever seen.

“Living in Upstate New York, we deal with a lot of rain. So, we’re really limiting a lot of rainouts, weather delays and cancellations. Along with the lights, the turf in general is just going to elongate the season of softball and when the girls can play on the fields,” said Rauch.

BAGSAI, which stands for Binghamton Area Girls Softball Association Incorporated, was created in 1980 by a group of volunteers.

An official grand opening celebration for the renovated complex is planned for the spring.