BAE to sell electric bus engines to Vancouver

ENDICOTT, NY – BAE Systems’ latest system innovation is the first of its kind in all of North America.

BAE’s all-electric propulsion system, an engine that runs free of any emissions, will be fitted into 15 public buses in Vancouver, Canada.

This will be the first fleet of buses in North America that will run on the Series-EV zero emission system.

The system is described as light weight, easy to install, and extremely efficient, allowing the buses with the system to travel further distances before needing to re-charge.

Regional Sales Manager John Hroncich says that BAE expects sales of the fully electric propulsion system to take off across the U-S and Canada as more cities, states and provinces work to reduce their carbon emissions.

“BAE Systems has been investing in the technology, investing in our people and the facility here in Endicott. It’s a bet that feels like it’s starting to pay off. We’re excited. It’s a very exciting time to be in the industry and to be working at BAE Systems,” says Hrocich.

Hroncich says the all-electric systems have already been sold to transit systems in Europe and elsewhere.

And the company continues to produce and sell a hybrid propulsion system that includes a small diesel engine that recharges the bus’s battery.

While this contract won’t directly lead to any additions to the Endicott workforce, the site is currently hiring experienced professionals for a variety of positions.

There’s more information on the Careers section of BAESystems.com.