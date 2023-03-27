ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – BAE Systems has been selected to provide electronic drive systems for the first fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses in Rochester, New York.

The systems will allow these buses to run free of emissions.

This is the first step of the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint and fully transition to a zero-emission fleet.

The new system, called the Gen 3, is integrated with a hydrogen fuel cell engine from Plug Power that will reportedly deliver a comprehensive, efficient, and reliable emission-free solution.

The Gen 3 systems will be produced at BAE’s manufacturing facilities in Endicott.